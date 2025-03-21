Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Makes New $255,000 Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $3,866,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,674.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $48.30 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $680,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,040. This represents a 20.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $222,106.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,792.03. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Barclays reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.