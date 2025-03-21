Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,006,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,099,000 after acquiring an additional 224,033 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,332,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,030,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 795,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,736,000 after purchasing an additional 61,801 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $146.22 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $109.93 and a 12 month high of $161.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

