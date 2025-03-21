Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.480-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.220–0.130 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Lands’ End stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $314.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.80.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Lands’ End had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $441.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

