Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Trading 26.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 26.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 23,558 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 21,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

About Landsea Homes

(Get Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.