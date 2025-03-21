Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Trading 26.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 26.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 23,558 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 21,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
Landsea Homes Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.
About Landsea Homes
Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Landsea Homes
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.