LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Trading Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.43 and last traded at $31.43. 2,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 8,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88.

About LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

The LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equity securities that are the target of shareholder activism. ACTV was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

