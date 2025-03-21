Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 1,620 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.7% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,500. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total value of $13,395,133.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,991,249.33. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,560,961. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $339.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $366.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.96.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

