Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,876 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Prospera Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $10,003,000. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in Comcast by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 29,570 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 286,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.10. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on Comcast in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

