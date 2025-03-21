Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned 0.41% of CoreCivic worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CXW. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $11,733,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 13,071.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 253,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 251,225 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 28.7% in the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,026,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 228,803 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at $2,810,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 74.3% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 498,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 212,569 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.02. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CXW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Noble Financial raised shares of CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

