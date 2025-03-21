Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,407 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Lennar by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,955,000. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.95. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $187.61.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. BTIG Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lennar from $135.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

