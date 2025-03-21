Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,979 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.40% of Leonardo DRS worth $34,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leonardo DRS Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of DRS stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97.

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Leonardo DRS’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

Insider Activity at Leonardo DRS

In other Leonardo DRS news, CFO Michael Dippold sold 26,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $870,408.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,825.40. This trade represents a 27.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $112,575.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,854.60. This trade represents a 4.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,360 shares of company stock worth $4,848,926. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DRS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

