LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.59, but opened at $9.85. LexinFintech shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 1,199,362 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

LexinFintech Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $501.26 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. LexinFintech’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

