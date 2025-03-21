Litigation Capital Management’s (LIT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 182 ($2.36) price target on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.36) target price on shares of Litigation Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Litigation Capital Management
Litigation Capital Management Trading Up 2.4 %
Litigation Capital Management Company Profile
Litigation Capital Management (“LCM”) is an alternative asset manager specialising in litigation financing solutions internationally. Through our two business models, direct balance sheet and third party fund management, we create value through our three primary investment strategies – single-cases; case portfolios; and acquisition of insolvency claims.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Litigation Capital Management
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Litigation Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litigation Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.