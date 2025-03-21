Litigation Capital Management’s (LIT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 182 ($2.36) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.36) target price on shares of Litigation Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Litigation Capital Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management Trading Up 2.4 %

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile

LIT opened at GBX 67.60 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.77, a current ratio of 17.54 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Litigation Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61.20 ($0.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 122 ($1.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £153.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 96.66.

(Get Free Report)

Litigation Capital Management (“LCM”) is an alternative asset manager specialising in litigation financing solutions internationally. Through our two business models, direct balance sheet and third party fund management, we create value through our three primary investment strategies – single-cases; case portfolios; and acquisition of insolvency claims.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Litigation Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litigation Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.