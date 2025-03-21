LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Trading Down 10.9% – Should You Sell?

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 317,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 483,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.
The stock has a market capitalization of $78.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
