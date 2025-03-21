LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Trading Down 10.9% – Should You Sell?

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 317,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 483,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in LiveOne by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of LiveOne by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of LiveOne by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

