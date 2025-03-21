Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Loews comprises approximately 1.2% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Loews worth $14,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in L. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Loews by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 64,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Loews by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,499,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,983,000 after purchasing an additional 217,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 7,533 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $635,408.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,568,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,276,910.85. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $320,710.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,860 shares of company stock worth $13,486,463 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Loews Trading Up 0.4 %

Loews stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.02. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $72.91 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.91%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

