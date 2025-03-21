Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Upgraded by Cormark to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Cormark upgraded shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Logan Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Logan Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.50.

CVE:LGN opened at C$0.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$387.20 million and a PE ratio of 19.38. Logan Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$0.97.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

