Loudon Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 432,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 51,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 85,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,653 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 265,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

