Loudon Investment Management LLC Purchases 768 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $174.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $158.83 and a one year high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

