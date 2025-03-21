Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 2,025 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Loudon Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.2 %

CCI opened at $104.59 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -69.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citizens Jmp raised Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

