Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 513,400.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 183.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $181.38 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $168.20 and a 12 month high of $222.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Dover’s payout ratio is 10.59%.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

