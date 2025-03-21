Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $967,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $627,244,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,653,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth $340,848,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth $304,377,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Smurfit Westrock news, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,333,828.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,458 shares in the company, valued at $6,136,877.48. This represents a 17.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,057.90. This trade represents a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SW opened at $45.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 83.09 and a beta of 0.99. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.73%.

SW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

