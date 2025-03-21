Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,940,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,253,000 after buying an additional 1,214,563 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,454,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,517 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $176,806,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,874,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,008,000 after acquiring an additional 207,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,169,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,993,000 after acquiring an additional 36,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Unilever Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.26 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $147.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average of $59.57.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

