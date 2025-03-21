Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Visa by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,642,333.60. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,689.82. This trade represents a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,560,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE V opened at $339.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $366.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on V. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.