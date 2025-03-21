Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases 19,922 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 45,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrenne Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC now owns 161,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
SPDW stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $38.00.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
