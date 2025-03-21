Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases 19,922 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 45,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrenne Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC now owns 161,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SPDW stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.