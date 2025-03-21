Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 164,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,940 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,551,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,864,000 after purchasing an additional 143,128 shares during the period.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NEAR opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $49.88 and a 12-month high of $51.40.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

