LZ Technology (NASDAQ:LZMH) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

LZ Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:LZMH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.22, but opened at $10.46. LZ Technology shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 53,302 shares traded.

LZ Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

About LZ Technology

(Get Free Report)

As a holding company with no material operations of its own, LZ Technology conducts its operations through its operating entities formed in the PRC, primarily Lianzhang Portal and its subsidiaries. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Company had a total of 247 and 255 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Company’s products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LZ Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LZ Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.