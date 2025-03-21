Magnetar Financial LLC Boosts Stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 35,858 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 49,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 126,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 36,562 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $788.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.22.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Equities analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

