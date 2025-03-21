Magnetar Financial LLC Grows Stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Premier Financial worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 511.7% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Premier Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

Premier Financial Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

(Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.