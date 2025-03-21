Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $3.83 Million Investment in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 509,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 1.70% of Profound Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PROF. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,652,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after buying an additional 185,284 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 896,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 149,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $6,577,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 764,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 195,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $3,680,000. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PROF opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.78. Profound Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.11. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 349.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

