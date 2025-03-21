Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 29,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,370,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,501,000 after buying an additional 789,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Up 0.2 %

TransUnion stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.54. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $66.07 and a twelve month high of $113.17.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Insider Activity

In other TransUnion news, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $174,342.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,095,112.82. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,923.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,021 shares of company stock valued at $383,041 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransUnion

About TransUnion

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.