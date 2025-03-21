Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on March 27th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 20.0% increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 76.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.33. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $63.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 89.25%. The business had revenue of $140.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Main Street Capital stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

