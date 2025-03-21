Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.06. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25.
About Mannatech
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mannatech
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.