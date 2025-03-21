Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.06. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

