Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) CEO Fidji Simo Sells 2,033 Shares

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,033 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $81,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,654,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,182,360. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fidji Simo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $898,682.50.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CART opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.19. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CART. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CART. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Maplebear by 11,501.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,526,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487,654 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at $158,701,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at $111,506,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at $105,108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Maplebear by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,968,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,288 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

See Also

