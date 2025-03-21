Mark K. Oki Buys 10,000 Shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) CFO Mark K. Oki purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,900. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $2.75 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.67.
Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
