Mark K. Oki Buys 10,000 Shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) CFO Mark K. Oki purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,900. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $2.75 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $113,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 303.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

