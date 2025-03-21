Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $2.33 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $649,000. Postrock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. LBP AM SA bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $1,846,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total transaction of $383,519.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,367,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,429,783.68. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total transaction of $1,715,677.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,292 shares in the company, valued at $28,864,006.56. This represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,078 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.11.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $128.28 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.58 and a 1 year high of $218.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.23 and its 200-day moving average is $177.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 0.92.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

