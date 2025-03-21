Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 134,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG opened at $83.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

In related news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

