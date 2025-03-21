Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 36,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 277,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $265,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $74.45 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.