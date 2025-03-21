Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Holdings Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,756,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $900,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,883 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 8,847.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 347,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,472,000 after purchasing an additional 343,797 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,869,000 after purchasing an additional 262,370 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $33,716,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 916.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,713,000 after purchasing an additional 194,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.80.

In other news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $5,024,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,568.28. This trade represents a 55.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,601.53. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $169.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.86. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $101.61 and a 52-week high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.35 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

