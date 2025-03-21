MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD) Shares Up 5.8% – What’s Next?

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $15.52. 660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion and a PE ratio of 24.23.

About MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (JETD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, airfreight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

