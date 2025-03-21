Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.43 and traded as high as C$15.48. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$15.03, with a volume of 72,062 shares.
Medical Facilities Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.06. The firm has a market cap of C$260.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.43.
About Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities Corp owns a diverse portfolio of surgical facilities in the United States. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, the company owns controlling interests in four specialty hospitals and six ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals offer a range of non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic and pain management procedures, and other ancillary services.
