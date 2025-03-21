Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26.06 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.06 ($0.34). 24,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 855,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a market cap of £115.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.53.

In related news, insider Martin James Glanfield acquired 129,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £34,998.48 ($45,381.85). 27.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercia is a proactive, specialist asset manager focused on supporting regional SMEs to achieve their growth aspirations. Mercia provides capital across its four asset classes of balance sheet, venture, private equity and debt capital; the Group’s ‘Complete Capital Solution’. The Group initially nurtures businesses via its third-party funds under management then, over time, Mercia can provide further funding to the most promising companies by deploying direct investment follow-on capital from its own balance sheet.

