Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%.

Methode Electronics has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Methode Electronics has a payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 151.4%.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Stock Down 0.5 %

MEI stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.01 million. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 32,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $211,455.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,455.18. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lars Ullrich acquired 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,353.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $101,353.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MEI shares. Sidoti raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Methode Electronics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MEI

About Methode Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.