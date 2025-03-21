M&G (LON:MNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (15.10) (($0.20)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. M&G had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.31%.

M&G Price Performance

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 217.32 ($2.82) on Friday. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 184 ($2.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 239.90 ($3.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.70. The company has a market cap of £5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 209.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 204.36.

M&G Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a GBX 23.50 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.60. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 230 ($2.98) to GBX 225 ($2.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.

We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa.

Featured Articles

