Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 1,400 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $259,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,730 shares in the company, valued at $49,538,081.90. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $238,056.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.13, for a total value of $284,382.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $285,110.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.42, for a total value of $297,388.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $300,552.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $291,788.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.90, for a total value of $282,660.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $251,874.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $244,692.00.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $193.25 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.82.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

GWRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

