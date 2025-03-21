Michael(Mike) Utsler Buys 10,000 Shares of Santos Limited (ASX:STO) Stock

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Free Report) insider Michael(Mike) Utsler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.20 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of A$62,000.00 ($38,993.71).

Santos Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93.

Get Santos alerts:

Santos Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. Santos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.14%.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.