Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Micron Technology updated its Q3 guidance to 1.47-1.67 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.470-1.670 EPS.

Micron Technology Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of MU stock traded down $7.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,741,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,658,023. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $83.54 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.92 and a 200 day moving average of $98.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,378.94. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Micron Technology stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

