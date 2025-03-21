Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.470-1.670 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.6 billion-$9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.5 billion. Micron Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to 1.47-1.67 EPS.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $103.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.22. The stock has a market cap of $114.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.23. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,378.94. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Micron Technology stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

