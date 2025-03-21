MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Shares Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.59. Approximately 41,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 81,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of -1.39.

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

