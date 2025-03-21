Mindset Wealth Management LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mindset Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Mindset Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $107.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.73 and a twelve month high of $187.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

