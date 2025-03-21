Mindset Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,875 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Mindset Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Mindset Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Omeros worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Omeros by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Omeros alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OMER shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday, January 17th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Omeros Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.03. Omeros Co. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Omeros Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.