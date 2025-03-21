Mindset Wealth Management LLC Has $406,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Mindset Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 570,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $197,569,000 after purchasing an additional 119,681 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.2 %

CI opened at $321.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.72. The company has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CI

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at $39,367,568.04. The trade was a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,198.52. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.